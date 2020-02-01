Israel Adesanya wants to defend the title against a popular fighter inside a stadium

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is preparing for his first title defense against Yoel Romero, a fight that is scheduled to take place at UFC 248 on March 8th.

The Last Stylebender doesn't see Romero as a potent threat and believes that the fight would be another easy paycheck for him. The UFC Middleweight Champion is already looking forward to the future and has his sights set on a potential matchup against Darren Till. Adesanya isn't just in it for a normal title fight, however, as he wants to square up against Till inside a stadium in London.

The Middleweight King was a guest on Submission Radio where he opened up about going up against Till somewhere down the line.

“We are cool, I like Darren. We already know we are going to fight one day, we will do it for the culture of fighting. That is a stylistic matchup that can’t be missed, not in this era. It’s not going to get away from me. I like him, he’s a good kid. I think we get along very well.”

Adesanya relishes the idea of fighting Till in enemy territory. The champ has surprisingly not been to London yet and sees the fight as the perfect opportunity to strike the desire of his list.

“I haven’t been to London yet so what better excuse… What better reason to go to London then to sell out a stadium show over there and fight one of their sons, Darren Till." H/t Credit: BJPenn

After fighting in the Welterweight division for a majority of his career, Darren Till made the move up to the 185-pound division in his previous fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

The Gorilla notched up a split decision win and catapulted to #5 in the Middleweight rankings. Another win for the Liverpool native would bring him one step closer to a title fight against Adesanya.

Darren was originally set to take on Jared Cannonier at UFC 248, however, he wasn't happy with the monetary benefits of the fight.

Advertisement