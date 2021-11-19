“It’s a big mistake putting me out of the top five” - Pieter Buist sends warning to the lightweight division

Rising Dutch MMA star Pieter Buist is determined to make his way back into the top five at lightweight. He wants to earn his spot back with a convincing display against Kyrgyzstan’s Ruslan Emilbek Uulu.

Pieter Buist and Emilbek Uulu meet in the Circle at ONE: NextGen III, a previously-recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium which broadcasts via tape-delay on Friday, November 26.

The former No. 3-ranked lightweight contender thinks of this fight as a chance to shake up the rankings in a very big way. That is why Pieter Buist is even more fired up to make a statement, after a less than convincing performance in his last fight against Timofey Nastyukhin in October of 2020.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Pieter Buist shared his thoughts on his upcoming lightweight clash with Emilbek Uulu:

“Yeah. This fight is very important for me. I think it's a way for me to come back in the top five. I still believe I should be in the top five because I was the number three, and last one, the number four. So I have to show them that they made a big mistake. That’s the only thing I think. They made a really big mistake of putting me out of the top five. I think I'm number six now, but trust me, I should be number four or three now.”

Before his loss to Nastyukhin, Pieter Buist was a perfect 3-0 in the promotion.

However, the slip-up against the hard-hitting Russian fighter didn’t break his spirit. Pieter Buist is willing to take on everyone in the lightweight division, and he knows that if he can put together another winning run, he will be one step closer to having that golden strap around his waist.

Pieter Buist said ominously:

“I have to show them that they made a big mistake to put me out. I know that everybody is afraid in my division, and I will show it next Friday why they are afraid.”

“This fight won’t last a full fight” - Pieter Buist sends a warning to Emilbek Uulu

The best way for Pieter Buist to make a statement is to finish his Kyrgyzstani counterpart inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium next Friday.

Uulu’s latest outing at ONE Championship: Fists of Fury II last May ended in a knockout loss to Japan’s Yoshiki Nakahara. It was his first career loss. Pieter Buist is certainly capable of doing the same to his upcoming opponent, but when asked how he would like to finish this fight, ‘The Archangel’ had this to say:

“To be honest, I don’t care. I really don’t care. I’m here to show that I’m the best, that’s the only thing but this fight won’t last a full round. This fight [ends on] the first or second round. Submission, KO, he gives up - I don’t care. I really don’t care. You know, I’m not God, I can’t predict things but this fight won’t last a full fight.”

