"It's a very, very interesting fight" - Former UFC champion believes Sean O'Malley beats Aljamain Sterling if he manages to do one thing

Sean O'Malley has an incredibly tough task ahead of him when he collides with Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title later this year.

Despite never competing on a stage as big as the one he will be on during UFC 292, a former UFC champion believes 'Suga' has the tools to get his hand raised if he manages to do just one thing.

'Funk Master' is the first and only fighter to make three defenses of the 135lb strap, putting him in the record books in his division. Not only has he defended the title on three occasions, but the opponents—Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo—are arguably three of the greatest the weight class has ever seen.

During a video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed the barnburner affair between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. Surprisingly, the former middleweight champion has claimed that 'Suga' only has to do one major thing in order to be crowned a UFC champion.

"It's been a slow and steady rise, an increase in skill, an increase in opponents, and he's [O'Malley] passed the test with flying colors... Obviously, when you're talking about Aljamain Sterling, one of the things you've got to watch is the wrestling... Sean is much taller, he's much longer, and I'll just say [that] he's probably, technically a better striker... If O'Malley can keep the fight on the feet, then I fancy him to win... I don't think he's got the wrestling to compete but he has the anti-wrestling and he's got fantastic jiu-jitsu as well. It's a very, very interesting fight."

Both men have openly admitted that this one will be a difficult matchup for them and fans could be in for an all-time clash when they collide later this year. Check out what Michael Bisping had to say in the video below.

When is Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley?

In arguably one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, fan-favorite Sean O'Malley will get his first chance at UFC championship gold when he is welcomed into the cage by Aljamain Sterling.

The two have shared words about one another for a number of years and the stars are now aligning for the two to finally settle their differences. With that said, when will they lock horns inside the octagon?

Headlining the UFC's pay-per-view return to Boston, Massachusetts, Sterling vs. O'Malley and a number of huge matchups will all be on display inside The TD Garden on August 19.

