Itsuki Hirata is building up strength to combat Lin Heqin’s size and length advantage

Japanese Judoka Itsuki Hirata will be facing the bigger and longer Lin Heqin on August 26. 'Android 18' will be fighting hard to get a win against China's 'MMA Sister' on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The 22-year-old Japanese athlete was recently filmed in the gym working on building up her strength as she looks to negate the size disadvantage she will have in her upcoming match.

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself slamming a large medicine ball:

Itsuki Hirata is a skilled judo-based fighter. She began practicing martial arts at the age of six with dreams of competing in the Olympics. She later adjusted her focus to MMA and has since won nearly all of her bouts via TKO or submission.

She is an expert in clinching and when scrambling. Despite her size, she will always end up in a dominant position on the ground where she will begin working towards either ground and pound or submission victory.

Itsuki Hirata with a size disadvantage

'Android 18' Itsuki Hirata will need all the strength she can get when she faces Lin Heqin on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Hirata will be entering this bout at 157 cm in height and her opponent will have a height advantage of 10 cm. China's 'MMA Sister' also has experience in kickboxing and is primarily a standup-based fighter with nearly half of her wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

The 22-year-old Judo fighter is a ground-based fighter who will be looking to bring this fight to the mat. She is looking to use her strength to negate the size issues she will be facing in this fight. Clinching and on the ground, a height advantage will mean little, while strength will be key.

While on the ground, Hirata will typically aim for a TKO ground and pound or submission finish. She walked fans through what she thinks while describing her TKO finish of Nyrene Crowley:

“I saw that her willpower was fading a little. I thought, ‘Now is my chance,’ so my attitude was that I must push forward and attack. I got her down and took side control. I thought I’d get her arm using my ground and pound, but she moved so I took the back. I thought about trying to take the choke, but my balance was bad so I decided against that. I kept on her back [as she moved] and finished with ground and pound.”

'Android 18' will be looking for a finish when she looks to bounce back in the win column against Lin Heqin on August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik