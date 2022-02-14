“He doesn't want to change you as a fighter” - Jackie Buntan and her complete trust in coach Bryan Popejoy

Jackie Buntan has opened up regarding her development under coach Bryan Popejoy.

Over the past couple of years, the Filipino-American striking sensation has emerged as one of the world's best Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers. Showcasing her talent in the prestigious ONE Super Series, Buntan has won her first three appearances with the promotion -- all in spectacular fashion.

Buntan's talent is otherworldly, but her skill is also very evident. That skill has been steeped in countless hours of hard work in the gym. Under the tutelage of Popejoy of Boxing Works in California, Buntan was forged into a razor-sharp weapon of destruction, capable of culling the toughest of foes in the ring.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan talked about how Popejoy made her into the fighter that she is today.

“You know, he's like a second dad to me. I've known him for over 13 years now. I think the best thing about him is he's always learning. And he's always watching tape. And that's not only Muay Thai tape, but that's also boxing, that's kickboxing, you know.”

Buntan says Popejoy never tried to turn her into someone she was not, but instead allowed her to build on her strengths.

“And I think the fact that he never stops learning himself, really kind of sets him apart from the other coaches. And, you know, part of his personality, he doesn't want to change you as a fighter, he wants to work with what your strengths are, and just make those strengths even better and unbeatable.”

Jackie Buntan says she has complete trust in Bryan Popejoy guiding her development

Jackie Buntan and Bryan Popejoy share a strong fighter-mentor relationship, which could spell the difference between a good fighter and a great one in professional combat sports.

Popejoy also trains ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd, Buntan’s chief training partner. All Buntan has to do is trust her coach, which has worked out so far.

“He'll kind of watch [tape] on his own. And he'll send me a clip and just say, ‘what do you see?’ You know, kind of simple enough and kind of be my job to watch and look out for something or he'll send me a shortened clip and just kind of say, ‘Hey, this is something I want you to work on or what we were working on. Does it look familiar?’ Stuff like that. He definitely gives me advice. And I take it and I run with it to the end for sure. I never really have any disagreements with the guy.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim