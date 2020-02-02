Jairzinho Rozenstruik says Francis Ngannou isn't the best striker, promises to KO him at UFC Columbus

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Image Courtesy: Yahoo! Sports)

Having taken the UFC by storm since making his promotional debut last year, Jairzinho Rozenstruik is certainly poised for greatness in the Octagon and prior to his upcoming clash against Francis Ngannou, 'Bigi Boy' has now promised to knockout 'The Predator' in Columbus.

Rozenstruik promises to KO Francis Ngannou

While recently speaking to MMA Junkie, Heavyweight sensation Jairzinho Rozenstruik made a bold statement by claiming that for his next Octagon outing, he is already gearing up to knockout Francis Ngannou and take the latter's spot as the #1 contender for Stipe Miocic's UFC Heavyweight Championship.

“Basically, what I’ve heard people say is that I’m supposed to get the title shot, and I think (Ngannou is) also risking his spot for that. So I’m going to beat him, take his spot, and I’m going to go for the title." - Rozenstruik told MMA Junkie.

'Bigi Boy', who is currently fresh off a win over Alistair Overeem, also claimed that he will finish-off Ngannou by knocking him out, having already slept several notable Heavyweight hard-hitters. Rozenstruik further made a bold claim by stating that he feels Ngannou isn't the best striker he's going to face but definitely the biggest challenge so far.

“I fought a lot of strong guys before – big, scary guys – and I used to knock them out. This won’t be any different. The only thing I know is that we’re working and we’re going to get the job done. That’s what we’re going in for. I don’t think he’s the best striker I’m going to face, but he is the biggest challenge. We believe we’re going to put him away. It’s a fight. It’s going to go back and forth – who lands first, who can take a shot, who cannot. We’re going to see March 28.”

When is UFC Columbus?

UFC Columbus is scheduled for 29th March, 2020 and will be headlined by two of UFC's fastest rising Heavyweights in Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Francis Ngannou.