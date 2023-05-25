Following Liverpool's failure to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League, popular YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul extended words of support and encouragement to star player Mohammed Salah.

In a pivotal clash on Thursday night, Manchester United sealed their place in next year's UEFA Champions League with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea. The result not only secured United's spot in the prestigious tournament but also dashed Liverpool's hopes, relegating them to Europa League football.

Despite a strong end to the season, with eight wins in their last nine matches, Liverpool faced tough competition from rivals Manchester United and Newcastle in the race for a top-four finish. Ultimately, both teams managed to hold off the Reds, resulting in Liverpool missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

'Mo Salah,' expressing his disappointment, took to Twitter to share his sentiments about Liverpool's fifth-placed finish. Jake Paul reached out to Mohammed Salah with a heartfelt message, assuring the Liverpool star that he is still cherished and supported despite the recent setback:

"It’s okay we still love you. Alexa play You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Check out 'The Problem Child's' tweet below:

Michael Bisping claims that Jake Paul sent him obnoxious direct messages

UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping recently disclosed that he has been on the receiving end of disparaging direct messages (DMs) from Jake Paul on Twitter.

Bisping took to his YouTube channel to discuss the forthcoming boxing match between Paul and Nate Diaz scheduled for August 5. During his video, Bisping revealed that he engaged in a back-and-forth exchange with 'The Problem Child' after receiving a DM from him several months ago.

'The Count' remarked:

"He's been sending me DMs on Twitter again. I don't know what prompted this one. I don't know, maybe 6 months ago maybe a bit less, he just came at me on Twitter just talking a lot of crap...We're back-and-forth for a bit...I was just kinda laughing at him, he was all upset. The reality is I don't know Jake Paul, I've never met him."

He added:

"He said, 'How does Dana's nuts taste?' I don't know where that came from, so I said, 'How does Tommy's uppercut taste?'...And he'd come back,...'I'm 26 years old and that amateur fight that you called it made more, I made more money in that fight than you made in your entire career."

Check out the former middleweight champion's entire remarks below (from 2:02 onwards):

