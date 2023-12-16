Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live round-by-round updates

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is set to begin soon. Stick with Sportskeeda for live results and play-by-play updates.

The main event is expected to begin around 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15. Fight fans in the US and UK catch the event live on DAZN with a subscription.

'The Problem Child' is 7-1 in his boxing career, with wins against the likes of Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. August holds a record of 10-1-1 and has three regional Golden Glove championships under his belt.

Round 1:

Jake Paul looks light on his feet as he bounces in and out of his opponent's range. 'The Problem Child' cracks a good body shot to his opponent's midsection. The social media star floors August with an uppercut. August is unable to recover.

The fight ends in a Round 1 KO. 'The Problem Child' grants Andre August the second loss of his pro career. Jake Paul is now 8-1 as a professional boxer. For everything combat sports and MMA, stick with Sportskeeda.

