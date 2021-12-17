Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 line-up (December 18, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

Jake Paul is set to take on Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated rematch on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena.

The event was initially built around 'The Problem Child' taking on Tommy Fury. However, after Tyson Fury's younger half-brother withdrew from the fight, 'The Chosen One' stepped in on two weeks' notice to take the fight against his arch nemisis.

An event of this magnitude would be incomplete without some action-packed fights leading to the mega showdown. So, to make the wait for the main event worthwhile, there are five fights scheduled on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2.

The co-main event will feature multi-division women's boxing champion Amanda Serrano going up against Miriam Gutierrez in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Former NBA player Derron Williams is also on the card and will take on former NFL player Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight matchup.

Read further to take a look at the full fight card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Full fight card

Here are all six fights scheduled for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (eight rounds) - Cruiserweight main event

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez (10 rounds) - Lightweight co-main

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo (ten rounds) - Light-welterweight

Derron Williams vs. Frank Gore (four rounds) - Heavyweight

J'Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira (eight rounds) - Cruiserweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila (eight rounds) - Super-middleweight

There is no definitive information available yet regarding which fight will join Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley and Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez on the main card.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it is assumed that the third fight on the main card will be Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo. The reason for the same stems from the fact Alamo holds the WBO-NABO light welterweight title. With that in mind, It's only fitting that he gets a solid spot on the card.

Edited by Harvey Leonard