Jamaine Ortiz record: Who is the only boxer to defeat the American?

Jamaine Ortiz is set to square off against WBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in a 12-round bout tonight (Thursday, Feb. 8) at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 27-year-old Massachusetts native secured a unanimous decision victory over Antonio Moran in his last bout in September 2023.

'The Technician' is an up-and-coming contender in the sport, transitioning from his previous career as a carpenter to become a professional boxer in 2016. In his debut fight, Ortiz secured a first-round victory against Josh Parker via referee's stoppage. He subsequently achieved an impressive 13-fight win streak.

Ortiz faced his sole defeat in boxing in October 2022 at the hands of former lineal lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. Despite Ortiz's strong start, the experienced Ukrainian meticulously dismantled him, ultimately securing a hard-fought unanimous decision victory with the judges scoring 115-113, 116-112, and 117-111 in favor of Lomachenko.

'The Technician' previously faced Lopez in the amateur circuit in 2015, suffering a defeat in the finals of the National Golden Gloves. He currently holds a professional record of 17-1-1, with eight victories via knockout and nine by decision.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Everything you need to know about the event

Apart from the headline bout featuring Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz, the event highlights American Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis taking on former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza in a 10-round lightweight bout as the co-main event.

The fight card broadcast is scheduled to commence at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT on Thursday, Feb. 8, in the United States, corresponding to a 1:30 AM GMT start on Friday, Feb. 9, in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the main event ring walks are anticipated to start around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT in the U.S., which equates to a 4 AM GMT beginning in the U.K. However, these timings may vary depending on the duration of the undercard matches.

Fans in the U.S. have the option to watch the fight on ESPN+, while in the U.K., the event will be broadcast by Sky Sports.

Check out the complete lineup of fights below:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz (super lightweight title bout)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza (lightweight bout)

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez-Giron (lightweight bout)

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment (super lightweight bout)

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda (lightweight bout)

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon (middleweight bout)

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas (super lightweight bout)

Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom-Riley (heavyweight bout)

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales (super lightweight bout)