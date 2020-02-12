James Krause left 'clueless' by judging at UFC 247; thanks Chael Sonnen for praising him

James Krause may have fallen just short against Trevin Giles at UFC 247 but one must applaud the incredible heart that he showed, stepping in to replace Antonio Arroyo within 48 hours' notice.

Krause lost via split decision in a tight contest which saw him almost picking up the win via a rear naked choke in the first round of the bout. Krause was left miffed by the decision of the judges at Octagon side because one judge apparently gave the first round to his opponent even though he thoroughly dominated the round. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Krause said that he was clueless as to how the scoring system in UFC works.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I have no f*ckin’ idea how anybody could have scored the first round for him. I definitely feel like I took round one. Three was close, but I had more punches thrown, more connected punches, more significant strikes. I felt like I did enough. I feel like I was the one pushing the action and trying to win and I still came up short."

Krause revealed that his team will appeal the decision and try to get the result overturned. He also mentioned being happy at the fact that he is being showered with immense praise from the prople around him - his friends, family and fans and one special guy, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen.

“Chael posted a video yesterday talking about me, and it was probably the most inspirational in terms of somebody else talking about me. He’s obviously an icon in the sport, an innovator and a pioneer, and he said some pretty strong statements in that video and it really meant a lot to me.”

