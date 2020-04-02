Jan Blachowicz says he is next in line for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship with or without Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz says he is next in line for a shot at Jon Jones' UFC Light Heavyweight Title.

Jones was recently arrested for a DWI case and his future is still uncertain.

Jan Blachowicz

With the recent arrest of reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the UFC's 205-pound division and if 'Bones' will be allowed to remain champion or not.

The current UFC Light Heavyweight sure has a lot of hungry contenders including the likes of Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, and Jan Blachowicz, who is currently on the back of a huge TKO win over Corey Anderson.

While speaking to Polish MMA website MMARocks.pl, Blachowicz reacted to the news of Jones being arrested, as he stated that the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has had problems handling success.

“I know they let him out of the arrest, so we’ll see how the situation goes. Obviously, the guy can’t manage the success he has, and that’s the main problem because he thinks he can do anything until something happens."

The Polish fighter further said that when the UFC gets back in business, as usual, Blachowicz would be the first one to receive a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Title, despite both Santos and Reyes being favorites for respective titles shots, as well.

“Everyone is trying to make his way to the belt, but these guys already had a chance and they didn’t take it. Now they can rest some, or they can fight between the two of them. I am the next in line, and nobody can get in line in front of me. They can just fight to see who’s going to be fighting me next, when I’m defending the belt (or) if anything happens and they take the belt from Jon.”