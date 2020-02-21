Jan Blachowicz suggests a Four-Man tournament for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

UFC 239 Blachowicz v Rockhold

The Light Heavyweight Championship picture is now filled with top talent. While the division isn't the most stacked one in the UFC - the reigning Champion Jon Jones is considered to be the pound-for-pound #1 in the world and possibly the greatest fighter in MMA history.

However, his last two fights were filled with controversy. He won a split decision over Thiago Santos last July while he recently defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision, the latter being considered an unfair decision. The consensus seems to be that Reyes just about edged out Jones to a unanimous decision victory, with one judge shockingly scoring it 49-46 to Reyes - bringing up the question of incompetent judging.

Reyes will have to wait, however, as Jan Blachowicz is believed to be the next in line. Following an emphatic first-round knockout over Corey Anderson, Jones accepted the challenge of facing Blachowicz and considered him a "worthy" opponent.

The Polish contender pitched a four-man tournament to MMAFighting.com:

“I can be the matchmaker right now if you want. I’ll fight Jon Jones for the title belt. Dominick Reyes can fight against Thiago Santos and who wins this fight can fight against me next for the title shot,” Blachowicz said.

This is a great idea. Both Santos and Reyes are still in the mix for the title after narrowly losing to Jones and it could be the perfect title eliminator. Thiago Santos claimed that he's ready to get back in the Octagon this July, but was offended when UFC offered him an opponent outside of the Top 10.

Reyes vs Santos is a good match-up that can determine Jones' next contender