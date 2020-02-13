Jan Blachowicz vows to beat Corey Anderson in rematch and fight Jon Jones for the title next

UFC 239 Blachowicz v Rockhold

Jan Blachowicz knows that the only way he can get a shot at Jon Jones' light heavyweight title is by beating Corey Anderson in their rematch which headlines UFC Fight Night 167 in New Mexico.

The winner of this fight could very likely be the next title contender but there's a lot more than a title shot on the line for Blachowicz this Saturday as he will be looking to exact revenge on Anderson to whom he lost the last time the pair locked horns inside the Octagon.

Blachowicz last fight against Ronaldo Souza received a lukewarm response from the crowd and the knockout artist must put up a strong showing this Saturday against a very dangerous opponent in Anderson.

Speaking to MMA Fighting ahead of the fight, Blachowicz said that he is raring to go and will be looking to put up a show for the crowd in attendance at Fight Night.

“It was boring. Sometimes fights go like this, but it’s important to win fights like this. ‘Jacare’ was really good. He had good tactics for me. I don’t feel with this style I could punch him like I would like to do. It was a boring fight, but there’s something inside me that I want to do the next fight so quick because I know I can do better.”

Blachowicz is determined to make amends for his loss against Anderson and claims he will prove that he is the better fighter this time.

“I lost a couple of times but I just know that I’m better than Corey. I’ll show him that I’m better than him and I will do this. I’m really excited, really happy. I’ve never lost a rematch and this is going to be the same."

Speaking on the prospect of a title shot against Jones, Blachowicz said that he wants to become the first guy to figure out the 'Jon Jones puzzle'.

“I would like to be the first guy to beat Jon Jones. After the Corey fight, I think I’m going to be the next contender for the title. I will prove it with Corey Anderson that my next fight will be a title shot. First of all, I focus only on Corey. After that, I think I will have done enough to get the title shot.”