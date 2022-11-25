Jarred Brooks does not believe he has even scratched the surface of what he is capable of inside the Circle.

With three fights and three victories under the ONE Championship banner, Brooks has looked nothing short of impressive, but ‘The Monkey God’ plans to take his career to new heights when he challenges ONE strawweight world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio.

In an interview with The MMA Super Fan, Jarred Brooks discussed his desire to show fans just how dangerous he is once he steps inside the cage:

“I don’t think anybody has seen the best version of me at all yet. Like Kamaru Usman said in that Demian Maia fight. He’s like, ‘You haven’t seen 30 percent of what I can do’. It’s just depending on what your canvas is. Joshua Pacio is a hell of a canvas, don’t get me wrong, but I’m willing to go out there and show my heart against him.”

With an impressive record of 19-2, the No. 1 ranked contender will look to score the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career on December 3rd when he heads to Manila to take on the hometown hero, Joshua Pacio. Will ‘The Monkey God’ rise to the occasion in enemy territory or will Joshua Pacio add another successful title defense to his already stellar resume?

Watch the interview below:

Jarred Brooks appreciates the family atmosphere that ONE Championship brings to its fighters

Jarred Brooks has worked for some of the biggest mixed martial arts organizations in the world, but during his appearance on the Unwrapped Sports podcast, it’s ONE Championship where ‘The Monkey God’ truly feels at home:

“I’ll say first the one that I like better is ONE Championship because they treat us very well over there, it’s like a family when you’re being introduced to the production crew. They’re taking you everywhere, making sure you’re having fun in the process of doing all these interviews, all this structured stuff before the fight.”

While Brooks received a warm welcome from the ONE Championship family last year, he is unlikely to get such a greeting when he steps into the Circle at ONE 164. ‘The Monkey God’ will be heading into Joshua Pacio’s backyard when he challenges for the ONE strawweight title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

