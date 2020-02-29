UFC fighter banned for four years receives a reduced USADA suspension after more evidence comes to light

Jessica Penne

Jessica Penne can expect to return to the Octagon earlier than she was originally supposed to.

In a statement by USADA on Friday as reported by MMA Junkie, it was announced that Penne would receive a reduced sentence to her second suspension period.

Jessica Penne can make her return in December 2020

The 37-year-old former Invicta FC Champion initially received a potentially career-ending four-year ban after she failed an out-of-competition drug test in April 2019. Penne tested positive for two substances that are permanently prohibited under UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List - 16ß-hydroxystanozolol and 3'-hydroxystanozolol.

However, it has now been proved that the induction of the substances was not done intentionally with the purpose of cheating in mind while committing the first violation. She had also voluntarily participated in discussions with USADA during her second time and cooperated with the agency. Together, that resulted in her being handed a suspension reduced from four years to 20 months.

The suspension is retroactive from April 8, 2019, which means she will be eligible to fight in the Octagon from December 8 onwards.

The last time Penne appeared in the cage was in 2017 in a bout against Danielle Taylor which she lost via unanimous decision.