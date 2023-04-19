Jihin Radzuan excited to watch Stamp Fairtex vs Alyse Anderson

Jihin Radzuan is excited to see Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson mix it up on May 5.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 will feature the biggest names in combat sports history as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited U.S. debut. Representing ONE’s women’s division will be fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex as he faces American-born Alyse Anderson in a high-stakes atomweight showdown.

No. 5 ranked contender Jihin Radzuan shared her thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

“It’s going to be a very exciting match because both of them are strikers, and both of them are great fighters,” Radzuan said.

Watch the full interview below:

Radzuan is yet to share the Circle with Alyse Anderson, but ‘Shadow Cat’ knows a thing or two about scrapping with former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex. Radzuan met Stamp at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September, dropping a unanimous decision to the Thai superstar in a highly entertaining clash.

Since then, Stamp Fairtex has secured another win over Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 6 in January. Next, she will attempt to secure herself another ONE world title opportunity, so long as she can get her hand raised against Alyse Anderson.

‘Lil Savage’ will go into the bout coming off an impressive come-from-behind first-round submission against Asha Roka last May. Currently sitting outside the division’s top five Anderson could find herself skyrocketing to the top should she score an upset against the former kickboxing and Muay Thai titleholder.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes