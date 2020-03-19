Jimi Manuwa reconsidering his retirement, targets Corey Anderson fight for UFC return

After announcing his retirement in 2019, Jimi Manuwa is now targeting a return to the Octagon.

For his first fight back in the UFC, Manuwa is willing to face Corey Anderson.

Veteran fighter Jimi Manuwa, who had initially announced his retirement from the Octagon last June on the back of four consecutive losses in the UFC, has now claimed that he is reconsidering his decision and is willing to step back into the cage once again.

Manuwa reconsidering retirement as he targets Corey Anderson fight

While speaking to BJPenn.com recently, Jimi Manuwa claimed that his retirement decision wasn't actually planned and happened in an instant after he had suffered a brutal loss to Aleksandar Rakic in his last fight in 2019.

“The retirement wasn’t planned for me, it was only because I took a loss badly. I have lost four fights in a row and I kind of fell out of love with the sport. The time that I had off, made me realize I truly am a fighter and it is what I do. It is what I was made to do, it is what I was born to do. I don’t want my talents and skills to go to waste. I even thought about going into boxing as I have so many skills to give to the world.” Manuwa told BJPenn.com.

By taking some quality time off from the Octagon, Manuwa has now realized the fighter that he truly is and is willing to get back in the cage. For his return fight, the 40-year-old is seemingly open to a bout against Corey Anderson.

“I would like to get some of my losses back, that would be a good starting point. The rematch with Rakic would be great or the trilogy with Jan Blachowicz would be something I would train for. Maybe I give Corey Anderson a second fight like he has been asking for. There are many options that I would like.”

When can we expect Manuwa to return?

With the UFC currently suspending their events due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans certainly shouldn't be expecting Jimi Manuwa to return to the Octagon anytime soon. However, we could possibly witness the veteran make his comeback before 2020 closes out.