Jimmie Rivera wants to secure a top-five fight with a win over Marlon Vera at UFC 247

UFC Bantamweight sensation Jimmie Rivera is set for his Octagon return for the first time since June, as 'El Terror' is set for a clash against Marlon Vera at the upcoming UFC 247 pay-per-view.

Rivera, however, claims that he doesn't see much upside to his next Octagon outing and is rather hoping to draw a bigger opponent by securing a win over Vera in Houston.

Jimmie Rivera eyes a bigger opponent with win over Marlon Vera

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC Bantamweight star Jimmie Rivera stated that while he certainly isn't taking Marlon Vera as an easy opponent but 'El Terror' is hoping to get a win over the latter in order to secure a fighter from the top-five for his next Octagon outing.

“The ‘Chito’ fight, I think it’s more of, there’s a lot more cons to the fight. There’s a lot more benefit for him than there is for me, but on the other hand, I gotta go in there and obviously not take the fight lightly but gotta go in there and get a win, and try to get someone in the top five after.”

Rivera further added that he's aiming for a win over 'Chito' by putting a clinical performance, as the former has his eyes set on the top-five Bantamweight rankings.

“I’m looking (for) a win over Chito to get me someone in the top five. Obviously it depends on performance but I’m looking for that top five.”

When is UFC 247?

UFC 247 is scheduled for February 8 in Houston, Texas and will be headlined by Jon Jones, who defends his UFC Light Heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes.