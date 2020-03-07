Joanna Jedrzejczyk calls Zhang Weili a 'little girl ahead of their UFC 248 title fight

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk thinks Zhang Weili is being too arrogant for her own good, ahead of their UFC 248 title fight in Las Vegas.

The two Strawweights stood opposite to each other in the face-off on Thursday. The heat of the rivalry between the two was quite palpable. At one point, Weili was even heard saying "shut up" to Jedrzejczyk.

In a chat with MMA Junkie, the Polish fighter talked about her opinion about the 115-pound Champion, and how she plans to take the belt back from her.

Joanna calls Zhang overconfident, cocky and arrogant

The former champion claims that she sees Zhang Weili for who she is. According to her, the 30-year-old Chinese fighter is only a "little girl" who is not ready to be the Champion.

"She’s acting like she’s confident. She’s overconfident – in her eyes, I can see that she’s a little girl. She’s not ready. It’s too much for her. She doesn’t know how to carry herself as a champ, and I will prove that."

Despite her show of arrogance, Jedrzejczyk believes that Weili has her share of fighting skills and will prove to be a very dangerous opponent. But she is ready for whatever Weili brings to the table inside the Octagon.

"I see that she is overconfident, she is overcoming and she is getting cocky and arrogant – and she doesn’t want to look in my eyes. I will do my best to make her quit and beg me to stop. But I know she is very dangerous. Everything and anything can happen. Knockout, submission – but I’m ready to take this war. I’m ready to go through the war."

If Jedrzejczyk manages to win the bout against Weili, she would become the first female in UFC history to win the same weight class title twice. She lost her previous title to Rose Namajunas in November, 2017.

Ahead of the title fight, Jedrzejczyk reminds everyone that she retained her belt for 966 days the last time. Therefore, she is a proven Champion of the division, and she will prove it once again at UFC 248.

"It’s the most important fight of my fighting career, in my life. I’m very happy to be the challenger and take back what belongs to me – the Strawweight belt. It’s been a while. I was the champ for 966 days and it’s been more than 518 days without me having the belt, without me being the champ. It means I was the champ for the reason, and I’m the right person to be the challenger for the Strawweight belt."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Zhang Weili will take place in the co-main event at UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by the Middlweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.