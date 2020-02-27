Joanna Jedrzejczyk demands an apology from Colby Covington

Colby Covington and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Colby Covington has made it a habit of rubbing everyone except Donald Trump the wrong way.

The UFC Welterweight infamously talked trash about his American Top Team members Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier leading up to his title fight against Kamaru Usman.

His ATT teammates have ceased their support for Covington and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who is also a part of the gym, wants Covington to bow down and apologize to her.

'The Queen' called for Covington to be more respectful towards his teammates.

Here's what the former UFC Women's Strawweight Champion told Ariel Helwani on the ESPN MMA Show:

“He has to bow down to the queen and say sorry. Colby should be more respectful to his teammates and women in general. He should learn how to say ‘Hi, I’m sorry,’ ‘I apologize.’ He’s getting there.” H/t Credit: BJPenn

Covington is on the sidelines ever since losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in December last year. As of this writing, there are no updates regarding Covington's return to the Octagon and his next fight.

Considering the nature of his loss, 'Chaos' isn't expected to be back anytime soon.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, in the meantime, is preparing for her Strawweight title co-main event fight against current champion Weili Zhang at UFC 248, which will take place on March 8th.

