Joanna Jedrzejczyk opens up about the consequences of her historic UFC Hall of Fame-worthy fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is feeling quite at peace in the wake of her five-round battle with Zhang Weili for the Strawweight belt. Though the bloody and brutal fight ended with Weili still the undisputed 115-pounds Champion, Jedrzejczyk feels great being a part of it and is now focusing on relaxing and spending time with friends and family.

She opened up about her entire experience with the Championship fight and her future plans with MMA Fighting in her interview since UFC 248 concluded.

Jedrzejczyk knows the fight was close

After the performance the two put up, everyone knew it was going to be a tough call for the judges. Jedrzejczyk thinks so too, and is ready to take back her errors from the encounter and make them right.

"I know that the fight was very close. The fight was close every round. It was back and forth. I ask myself, I questioned myself during the fight ‘Joanna, can you do better?’ and of course I’m going to watch this fight and see things I could do better. I’m like this after every training."

Jedrzejczyk says that it was not luck but hard work that allowed her to fight the Champion the way she did last Saturday. She feels great about having done that, but now is the time for her to relax and recover. The fighter revealed that she will be having a cosmetic surgery on her cauliflower ear on Monday and also waiting for her forehead swelling to go down. But other than that, things are good.

The fight has even been hailed as a 'Hall of Fame' worthy fight by the UFC President, Dana White.

"I feel great. I’m trying to relax as much as I can with my family. Last night was the first time I slept more than three hours. Those first few nights I only slept like three hours. It’s usually like this after the fight... The swelling is going down. The UFC took really good care of me. I met with the doctor on Monday. Everything is fine. I have a small surgery on Monday in my ear in my Poland with one of the best plastic surgeons in the business."

She will be flying back to Poland on Friday and excited about spending time with friends and family.