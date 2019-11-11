UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to return to Flyweight but expresses desire to become Strawweight Champion again

UFC 231 Shevchenko v Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is coming off a decisive and dominant victory against a very tough opponent in Michelle Waterson. It was her return to Strawweight after over a year since her previous fight was at Flyweight and it was against a much bigger opponent in Valentina Shevchenko.

While Jedrzejczyk held on and was very tough, the size difference was clear and Shevchenko easily outpointed the Polish fighter to become the UFC Flyweight Champion. After that, Jedrzejczyk went back to the weight class she ruled for so long and is already in the picture for being one of the next potential title contenders.

When speaking to MMA Fighting, Jedrzejczyk said that she used to struggle when trying to make 115 pounds. However, she now has the right team around her to make the weight a lot easier:

“I used to starve myself to death. I turn 32 this year, and my body’s changing. When people heard about my weight cut, they were jumping on me, (saying) ‘Go for a run!’ These people don’t know how dedicated I am."

Jedrzejczyk said that she was eating 1,000 calories a day and training every day as well and that she's a professional athlete who knows what to do as she's been in the game for 16 years.

When asked about a potential return to Flyweight, the Polish superstar expressed a desire to return, but her priority now is on becoming a 2-time Strawweight Champion:

“Yes, of course [I’ll return to flyweight], but right now we’re at strawweight, and I want to be the champ one more time my life.I want to be strawweight champ again."

Jedrzejczyk hopes for a fight against current Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang and said she's "super excited" about it.

