Joe Rogan Experience was the most-streamed podcast worldwide on Spotify for the third year in a row in 2022

For a third straight year, Joe Rogan's Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast is once again the most streamed podcast worldwide on Spotify.

The streaming platform didn't reveal the exact number of listeners and viewers, but it's a good sign for the company as their investment in Rogan and his popular podcast has paid off.

The UFC commentator has featured many different guests that appeal to a variety of genres such as MMA, stand-up comedy, music, acting, and much more. Despite JRE being the most streamed podcast, there was still a somewhat of a mixed reaction to the news on Twitter:

"I've listened to a few podcasts and he gives touch credence to ideas that have no evidence to support them in order to get ratings. For every one guest that is reliable, he has 10 that aren't, but he weighs them equally."

"I've listened to a few podcasts and he gives touch credence to ideas that have no evidence to support them in order to get ratings. For every one guest that is reliable, he has 10 that aren't, but he weighs them equally."

"I absolutely refuse to give Spotify a since cent. I am not helping support Joe Rogan."

"I absolutely refuse to give Spotify a single cent. I am not helping support Joe Rogan."

Despite having his fair share of detractors, there have been others that have defended him and supported him because he discusses a lot more than just the controversial points of view that circulate in mainstream news broadcasts:

"Half of his guests are MMA fighters and comedians. The only time you probably hear about him is the one in 6 month event someone controversial comes on."

"Half of his guests are MMA fighters and comedians. The only time you probably hear about him is the one in 6 month event someone controversial comes on."

According to the New York Times, the exclusive deal with Spotify runs until 2023. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the streaming platforms offer the UFC commentator more money for a longer agreement because of the numbers that JRE has generated.

Will Joe Rogan extend his exclusive deal with Spotify?

UFC 277 Weigh-in

Joe Rogan's Spotify deal has had its benefits but it has also had its fair share of hurdles. JRE is exclusive to the platform, which means that he is unable to livestream his podcast to his PowerfulJRE YouTube channel like he did in years past.

According to reports, the Spotify/Joe Rogan deal is actually worth more than $200M, significantly higher than the "more than $100M" previously reported. The deal is for 3.5 years with extension clauses.

While the UFC commentator's deal is reportedly up sometime in 2023, it will be interesting to see whether he uses his ranking and streaming statistics as leverage. He could possibly decide to pursue a long-term deal with certain stipulations, or perhaps continue on his podcast framework with Spotify.

