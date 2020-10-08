Actor, stand-up comic, UFC broadcaster, and show host, Joe Rogan recently dealt with his own version of ground and pound, and he was on the receiving end of it. It was a similar attack that Howard Stern took for leaving terrestrial radio to become the first big signing by Sirius (before their merger with XM).

Once it was announced that "The Joe Rogan Experience" was leaving YouTube for the mega millions of Spotify, a large part of the Joe Rogan fan club was annoyed. Then, almost immediately after starting at his new home, other company employees were annoyed. So much so that they threatened systematic strikes outside their New York headquarters if Rogan was not censored.

In a time where freedom of speech has become a hot button topic in the United States, Joe Rogan finally took his first stand. He's had politicians, celebrities, and athletes with an array of views on "The Joe Rogan Experience", and not once told them what they could or could not say. That was whether he personally believed in their beliefs or not, which is what makes Rogan a stand out host nowadays, along with his honesty and open nature.

After the first Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, people actually called for Rogan to host the next one. Rogan was flattered, yes, but immediately shot down suggestions, although he tweeted this message that only MMA fans would understand:

You don’t need me to handle this “debate,” you need @johnmccarthymma. https://t.co/W1KlrYVu4u — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) September 30, 2020

Employees want Spotify to control Joe Rogan's podcasts

One of employees' many demands were for Spotify to now control Rogan's content, not him, especially when it came to talking about "polarizing topics". But anyone with common sense knows that in no way shape or form would that sit well with the broadcaster.

Those looking to silence him recently called him out for being anti-trans during a show with author Abigail Shrier, to which he responded to on air:

As Joe Rogan calmly breaks down facts and his opinion on the topic, you can say he won this battle by TKO. Whether he winds up staying on Spotify for the full term of his contract, or decides to move on, is another question.