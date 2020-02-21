Joe Rogan full of praise for "monster" Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 231 Shevchenko v Jedrzejczyk

The 125 and 135-pound divisions for the women in UFC have clear-cut Champions who are among the most dominant in history. Valentina Shevchenko has been the Queen of the Flyweight Division since UFC 231 when she defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk and she has only been dominant since.

In her 14 months as UFC Champion, the Bullet has already racked up three title defenses - defeating Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, and most recently at UFC 247 - Katlyn Chookagian. Joe Rogan recently spoke to Angela Hill on the JRE MMA Show (H/T BJPenn.com) and was full of praise for the Flyweight Queen.

“She’s a monster — she’s so good.”

He said that for UFC 247, he did his best to hype up Katlyn Chookagian as a legitimate challenger but he didn't seem confident of her chances, stating that Shevchenko does everything "perfect":

“That fight, I did my best to pump up Katlyn Chookagian and make it seem like it was going to be a good fight, but all I could think of is, ‘how is this girl going to beat [Shevchenko]?’ How are you going to beat her? She does everything perfect,’” he added before continuing on to praise her skills outside of the cage, as well.

He described her as a "scary person".

“She’s scary. She’s a scary person. She went down to the range in Texas, and the guys at the range were like, ‘the way that lady shoots, she shoots like a f**king special ops soldier. We haven’t seen somebody come in here and shoot that good unless they’re a SEAL or a competitive shooter.’”

Shevchenko is set to take on Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251 this June. Her opponent was announced a little over a week after her last fight. Shevchenko will be expected to dominate her and possibly finish her early.