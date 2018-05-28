UFC News: Joe Rogan to Fox sports, "Don't tell me how to commentate"

Interesting words by Joe Rogan.

ANAND THUMBAYIL TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 28 May 2018, 04:38 IST

Powerful Joe Rogan

What's the story?

UFCs' top commentator Joe Rogan expressed his displeasure in working with Fox Sports during JRE Fight Companion Podcast.

He made his statement while speaking to his guests and longtime friends Eddie Bravo and Brenden Schaub on the live podcast in his studio.

In case you didn't know...

Rogan began his career with UFC as a backstage and post-fight interviewer; his first show took place at UFC 12 in 1997.

He has been working as a commentator for the promotion since 2002 and is highly respected in the combat world.

He is also a close friend of UFC President Dana White, and a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Taekwondo.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the guest on his podcast, Joe Rogan stated that Fox sports didn't like the energy in his commentating style and wanted him to take it down a notch.

He said Fox Sports didn't like Rogan amping up and wanted him to present like a normal sports commentator.

He added that it was just the personal choice of certain officials at Fox and this is how he has been commentating forever and has no plans to change it.

Fight Companion starts at the top of the hour. 1pm ET. #UfCLiverpool #jre pic.twitter.com/U4KI5d7UOJ — Centerline MMA (@Centerline_MMA) May 27, 2018

What's next?

Rogan hasn't commentated for Fox on any of its events this year and, has been only commentating for UFC PPV events within the USA lately.

With UFC validating the new broadcast deal with ESPN, a lot of things are about to change in the company.

If the circumstances are not favorable for him, the odds of Rogan quitting as UFC's official color commentator is really high.

Author's take

Joe Rogan is a super busy man and a person with his own style, he is without any doubt, the best at the things he does.

The fact that he is willing to take this job amidst his busy schedule is a big boon for the company,

His unique style attracts a lot of his fans and brings tons of views to the show. He clearly adds more color to the event.

If Rogan decides to leave UFC, it will be a big loss for the company and UFC will never be the same again.