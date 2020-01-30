Joe Rogan responds to Stephen A. Smith on Conor McGregor controversy, says everyone stepping inside Octagon deserves respect

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy: Weigh-Ins

Joe Rogan has clarified that he doesn't bear any personal grudge against veteran ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith but he sticks to his decision of calling him out for the comments he made regarding the performance of UFC superstar Conor McGregor post the latter's comeback fight at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Smith said that he felt Cerrone caved in too easily and quit during his bout against McGregor which lasted all of 40 seconds. Rogan objected to this statement by saying that it's nothing but unfair criticism of a fighter who is revered by one and all as a legend of the game. Rogan also questioned Smith's knowledge of the sport and said he believes that Smith doesn't have the required knowledge of MMA to make the kind of statements he did.

Smith made a video in response to Rogan's criticism and justified his comments in the same, saying that he stands by what he said because he still thinks Cerrone "folded like a cheap tent" during the fight.

Now Rogan has responded to the video while talking on his JRE podcast.

“I was upset at Stephen A. Smith and he made a video responding to me. Stephen A. Smith, I guess I should respond – you’re a very entertaining guy, I like you a lot, and I appreciate the props you gave me in that video, but you’re wrong. ‘Cowboy’ got messed up with those shoulders in the clinch. He had Conor’s arms tied up and they’re in close spaces, Conor dips low and slams the bone of the shoulder into the nose."

“At the beginning of the round, Conor’s a super explosive guy. Just all muscle, he pulled tight at the beginning of the fight and just bang, bang! He got off good shots and “Cowboy” was confused. Stephen A. Smith said that he felt like ‘Cowboy’ quit. ‘Cowboy’ did not quit. He got smashed.”

Rogan agreed with McGregor when the latter asked Smith to apologize to Cerrone for making distasteful comments on his performance in the main event of UFC 246.

“You’re talking about a guy who has the most fights in the UFC, the most finishes in the UFC, the most head kick knockouts in the UFC, the most bonuses in the UFC. ‘Cowboy’ is a legend. He is as tough as they come. He’s lost before. Every human can lose. He’s fighting the cream of the crop like Conor, and Conor broke literally broke his face. He broke his nose and he broke his orbital bone. So Stephen A. Smith responded, and then Conor responded, and Conor told him to apologize, and Conor’s right.”

Rogan also said that Smith has the knowledge to speak about other sports and that he has made a name for himself out of putting athletes down but MMA is a different sport and every man who walks inside the Octagon not only deserves but commands respect.

“I think the problem is Stephen A. Smith, who’s a very entertaining guy and is very knowledgeable about other sports, this is not his wheelhouse. That style of dismissing athletes and putting people down — that’s how he made his name and it’s fun to listen to. He’s a fun guy to listen to. He talks great (expletive). I just think that this sport demands more appreciation, more respect and it demands a higher level of reverence to the athletes who literally put their lives on the line. It’s different.”