"100% verifiable truth and it's crazy!" - Joe Rogan on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s "very controversial" book 'The Real Anthony Fauci'

Joe Rogan revealed that he discovered damning information about White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci in Robert Kennedy Jr.'s controversial book.

Speaking with Gina Carano on episode 1,837 of the JRE podcast, the comedian criticized Fauci, saying he learned some unsavory facts about the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director.

Rogan didn't specify the details, but appeared to be astonished based on his reaction. The UFC color commentator said:

"Robert Kennedy Jr.'s book, The Real Anthony Fauci... Holy f***ing s***! There's some stuff in that, that is 100% verifiable truth and it's crazy!"

Kennedy Jr.'s book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, delves into how "America's Doctor" launched his career during the AIDS crisis by allegedly partnering with pharmaceutical giants.

One of the biggest claims in the book was that Fauci allegedly staged fake research and then lobbied the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a lethal chemotherapy treatment despite knowing it was ineffective against AIDS.

However, the book has been plagued with controversy, with critics pointing out that it was based on conspiracy theories. In his review of the book, Massachusetts state senator Will Brownsberger wrote:

"There can be no question that in some cases pharmaceutical companies are able to steer both the direction of research and physician clinical choices [see Massachusetts gift ban legislation]. But I am completely unable to step into RFK Jr.’s worldview."

Joe Rogan vs. Anthony Fauci

Joe Rogan and Anthony Fauci have emerged as two of the most notable personalities since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last April, Rogan drew criticism from Fauci after the former opined that young and healthy people do not need the COVID-19 vaccination.

With United States citizens split on their opinion of the current events, polling firm Trafalgar Group has taken on an important question: "Which of the two would Americans prefer to have at their Thanksgiving celebration?"

After tallying the results, the popular podcaster edged President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and infectious disease expert by split decision. Rogan garnered 51.3% of votes compared to Fauci's 48.7%.

The survey asked 1,092 American adults: "Who would you rather have attend your Thanksgiving gathering, podcast host Joe Rogan or Dr. Anthony Fauci?" It's safe to say that Joe Rogan is still more liked in America than Fauci.

