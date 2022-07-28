"He has a replica of the White House" - When Joe Rogan detailed his visit to Kid Rock's lavish Nashville house 

In eipsode #1794 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan talked about his experience visiting American singer Kid Rock's luxurious Nashville house. The podcast host stated his surprise at seeing a replica of the White House at the lavish property.

Take a look at Kid Rock's Nashville property below:

Interestingly, Rogan explained that the replica was bigger than the real deal. The 54-year-old told his guest, Monty Franklin, that the building was a twenty-seven-thousand square foot gigantic structure:

"He [Kid Rock] has a replica of the White House built on his property in Nashville... It's quite a bit bigger than the actual White House, it's quite a bit bigger... It has two bedrooms, it is about twenty-seven thousand square feet... the rest of the house is just party."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Kid Rock's Nashville house below:

The podcast host further stated that the American country music star's replica of the presidential residence also came with a golden elevator. Apparently, Kid Rock, wanted the golden elevator to be on full display rather than keep it hidden:

"He has a gold elevator in the centre of the house... The construction worker was like, well a lot of people like to hide their elevators... He [kid Rock] goes, I want people coming over to my house like 'Kid Rock's got a fu***ng gold elevator.'"

Rogan further added that the property also had a gigantic steam room and a jacuzzi room molded like old underground mines.

Joe Rogan and Tom Segura discuss rumours surrounding Bill Gates's house

In the 1063 edition of the JRE, Joe Rogan and Tom Segura spoke about rumored details regarding Microsoft founder Bill Gates's luxurious mansion.

Rogan stated that a construction worker he met in Seattle told him that Gates's pad had submarine access to facilitate quick escapes if someone tried to attack him:

"He just starts describing. He goes, well, he has some sort of submarine access in case he is getting kidnapped, some one is trying to jack him, they can get into the submarine and shoot out into the river."

Check out the full clip below:

Segura also chimed in, saying that Gates's house reportedly had modern smart features like motion sensors, even when it was built fifteen years ago:

"They were reporting even ten, fifteen years ago... That even back then there was s**t in his house that was super high-tech of like if you walked in a room music would play and as you left the room music would die down and pick up in the next room."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far