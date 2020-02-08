Joe Rogan warns Dana White about a "scary" Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson (left) with Joe Rogan

UFC President Dana White is already making plans for a potential rematch between reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-time champion Conor McGregor.

However, the one little problem that could end up causing a rematch between the pair from falling apart, is current #1 Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson, who challenges Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title at UFC 249.

According to UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, 'El Cucuy' will prove to be the toughest test for Nurmagomedov and labeled him as a terrifying guy, who never gets tired and is the scariest opponent for anybody at 155.

Joe Rogan says Tony Ferguson is the scariest fighter in the UFC Lightweight Division

With Tony Ferguson set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249, 'El Cucuy' has now been labeled as the former's toughest challenger till date by Joe Rogan, who took to his official podcast and the following to say: (H/T: MMA Mania)

“Tony is the boogeyman. That nickname, ‘El Cucuy’, that’s the perfect nickname for that guy, he is terrifying. He never gets tired, everybody who fights him looks like they fell off a train, it’s crazy. I think Khabib vs. Tony is the toughest fight of Khabib’s career. I think Tony Ferguson is the scariest guy for anybody at 155 pounds to fight. He doesn’t get tired and has fucking bricks for hands. I had Josh Thomson in here the other day and he was saying that when Tony Ferguson grabs him, you can’t believe how big his hands are."

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on the 19th of April and will be headlined by Nurmagomedov and Ferguson.