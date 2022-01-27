John Lineker fortifies wrestling game with help from Jarred Brooks, predicts the American's fight against Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave

John Lineker has some of the most destructive fists in the business. It’s a big reason why fans call him ‘Hands of Stone.’ Any man he faces in the cage is in danger of being stopped at any moment. Once Lineker connects with his vaunted punches, it almost always means ‘lights out’ for his opponents.

However, a major part of his overall game that has previously been lacking is his wrestling. That is, until now.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, John Lineker revealed he’s upgraded his wrestling skills courtesy of ONE strawweight standout Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks. The American lent a helping hand when the two trained together at American Top Team.

Lineker thanked Brooks and said he’s excited for what’s to come for the American in Asia’s largest martial arts organization.

“He helped me a lot at American Top Team. He’s an amazing guy, willing to help everyone. He’s a very tough guy in wrestling, who has a lot to teach. And I learned a lot from him. I believe he has a great future in ONE Championship. He's going to come in strong because he's a very tough guy. If he uses his wrestling, it will be very difficult for anyone to stop Jarred Brooks.”

John Lineker picks winner between Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa

No.3-ranked strawweight contender Jarred Brooks faces No.4-ranked Hiroba Minowa of Japan at ONE: Only the Brave. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, January 28.

Lineker is picking Brooks to win and detailed how ‘The Monkey God’ will likely pull off the victory.

“I believe he wins the fight using his grappling. He is a guy who uses the takedown very well. He’s a very strong athlete. I bet he’ll get the victory. I think he's going to work a little on the striking and when he has the opportunity, he’ll take his opponent down. I imagine the fight is like that and he comes out with the victory.”

Meanwhile, Lineker is also deep in training, preparing for his showdown with reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes. That blockbuster title clash takes place at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

