John Lineker to face another formidable striker in ONE Championship Debut

John “Hands of Stone” Lineker, one of the most hard-hitting athletes in mixed martial arts, will rock Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia when he makes his ONE Championship debut on October 25 in ONE: DAWN OF VALOR.

“I think ONE has a really high level, great athletes,” Lineker said.

“The bantamweight division, in particular, is extremely stacked. There are so many great matchups for me. Let me get through this fight first, and then we’ll think about the next one. But yes, there are a lot of great options here.”

Lineker has an extensive 40-bout career with 31 victories in a span of 11 years. Welcoming him to ONE will be Muin “Tajik” Gafurov, another well-accomplished athlete and an equally exciting and menacing warrior who has finished all but three of his bouts in the first round via knockouts and submissions.

“(Muin Gafurov) is a very strong opponent,” Lineker said.

“He is well-rounded with good striking and grappling skills. I’ve seen how he fights and I can tell this is going to be an exciting match between us. But as always, I will impose my will and stick to my game, looking for a knockout finish at all times.”

After his many years in different promotions, Lineker decided to plant his roots with ONE Championship because of his shared values with the organization.

“I love how ONE Championship values the athletes as real athletes and not just stars in a reality show like other promotions,” Lineker said.

“That’s why I came to this organization, to showcase my fighting skills. I am a true martial artist, and this is what I will prove in my ONE debut.”

Both Lineker and Gafurov are well known for their exciting striking, so this will be an intriguing bout. For “Hands of Stone”, he wants to obtain the respect and hearts of the audience with a momentous bout.

“I’m really excited about this fight,” Lineker concluded.

“I can’t wait! I want to put on a great show. I always come to fight for the fans. People who know me, know I bring the excitement. I’m always searching for the finish. It’s going to be no different in Jakarta.”