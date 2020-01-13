Johnny Walker blames his old coach for loss against Corey Anderson at UFC 244

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Johnny Walker

UFC Light Heavyweight sensation Johnny Walker was recently in conversation with The Schmo and during the interview, the Brazilian fighter discussed his loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

Johnny Walker discusses his loss to Corey Anderson from UFC 244

While interacting with The Schmo, Walker claimed that he won't accept his loss to Anderson in his last Octagon outing because he knows for a fact that he is more than capable of beating the American.

However, Walker revealed that in the build-up to fight week, he had some problems with his team. (H/T: MMA Mania)

"I don’t accept this loss because I can beat him. I know that. But I had a little problem during the fight, fight week as well, before the fight some stress with my team. So I learned a lot and it’s not going to happen again.”

Walker also confirmed that he had some conflicts with his old coach in the lead-up to the fight, with the latter stressing him and almost hurting his shoulder.

The Brazilian also said that he and his former coach don't match too well during fight week, as Walker is planning to go to Tristar and look for a new coach.

"I don’t train with my old coach any more because the problem is with him. During fight week he stressed me out twice and before the fight he almost hurt my shoulder because he don’t know how to hold the pad properly.

"We don’t match too well on fight week. For a long time I start having these, you know, because we live together, about respect as well. Somethings are not getting met. So now I have no coach and I’m trying to go to Tristar and look for a new coach and new experience and new guys. And I’m ready to restart again.”