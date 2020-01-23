Johnny Walker parts ways with coach; joins Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi's Tristar Gym

UFC 244 Walker v Anderson

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has officially parted ways with his coach Leo Gosling. Walker's hype-train, along with his three fight winning streak in the UFC was brought to an unexpected halt as the Knockout artist was himself knocked out cold in the first round by Anderson when the pair met each other inside the Octagon at UFC 244 in New York.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Walker explained why he decided to end his professional relationship with coach Gosling. He further mentioned that his preparation for the fight against Anderson was very stressful and he used to have frequent arguments with his coach ahead of the fight.

“I don’t have a coach now. I’m looking for a better one to work with me. New life. We spent a long time together, he lived with me in Thailand, but sometimes lacked respect between us. I don’t know. I just know it couldn’t continue. We had big situations on fight week. We almost fought each other before the fight because of small things."

Walker said that he spent a hefty $30,000 on the gym in Thailand where he was supposed to train but there was nothing inside and he ended up wasting the money.

“There were other things, too. The gym in Thailand, he was working on things there, but didn’t get a contract done. I spent $30,000 and there’s nothing in the gym. I ended up losing that money. Many things happened, so I decided to stop working with him otherwise I wouldn’t get anywhere, I would keep losing. I don’t want to lose, I want to win.”

The Brazilian fighter has recently joined veteran coach Firas Zahabi’s Tristar Gym to train for his upcoming fight against Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia on 14th March. Walker said that there is a possibility that he may train with Zahabi for all his future fights.

“I want to move to Las Vegas after my next fight and maybe I’ll do my next camps at Tristar. If I like it, I’ll stay there with him. If I don’t like it, I’ll go to (SBG with) John Kavanagh in Ireland. I’ve trained with him before, and now I’ll see how things go with Firas. I have two great coaches who want to work with me, so I’ll see which one is better for me.”