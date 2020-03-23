Jon Jones and Conor McGregor spread awareness regarding coronavirus pandemic via social media

Coronavirus pandemic has interrupted normal life across the globe.

Jones, Dana White, and McGregor

Coronavirus has interrupted normal life across the globe, causing thousands of deaths, and widespread panic and nationwide lockdowns. During this tumultuous period, two of UFC's biggest stars - Conor McGregor and Jon Jones did what most iconic personalities should do, and spread some awareness on the pandemic via social media.

As the world joins hands in efforts to ward off this global pandemic, people are being asked to stay at home and quarantine themselves in order to stop the disease from spreading. Former UFC lightweight champion McGregor took to social media recently to issue a statement on the importance of following medical recommendations during this time and urged people to stay home, stay happy and stay positive till the crisis is averted.

Reigning UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones too took to Instagram to spread awareness but his message was a bit different from his that of his Irish compatriot. Jones spoke extensively on the importance of mental health and said that only a positive mindset will help us get through these harrowing times.

McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon back in January when he made quick work of veteran fighter Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, managing to finish the contest in just over 40 seconds. Jones' last fight was a five-round thriller against KO artist Dominick Reyes. In the end, Jones retained the title via a controversial unanimous decision victory.