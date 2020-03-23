×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Jon Jones and Conor McGregor spread awareness regarding coronavirus pandemic via social media

  • Conor McGregor and Jon Jones did what most public figures should do, and spread some awareness on the disease.
  • Coronavirus pandemic has interrupted normal life across the globe.
Anurag Mitra
ANALYST
News
Modified 23 Mar 2020, 02:17 IST

Jones, Dana White, and McGregor
Jones, Dana White, and McGregor

Coronavirus has interrupted normal life across the globe, causing thousands of deaths, and widespread panic and nationwide lockdowns. During this tumultuous period, two of UFC's biggest stars - Conor McGregor and Jon Jones did what most iconic personalities should do, and spread some awareness on the pandemic via social media.

As the world joins hands in efforts to ward off this global pandemic, people are being asked to stay at home and quarantine themselves in order to stop the disease from spreading. Former UFC lightweight champion McGregor took to social media recently to issue a statement on the importance of following medical recommendations during this time and urged people to stay home, stay happy and stay positive till the crisis is averted.

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day. With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️🌍🙏❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Reigning UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones too took to Instagram to spread awareness but his message was a bit different from his that of his Irish compatriot. Jones spoke extensively on the importance of mental health and said that only a positive mindset will help us get through these harrowing times.

McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon back in January when he made quick work of veteran fighter Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, managing to finish the contest in just over 40 seconds. Jones' last fight was a five-round thriller against KO artist Dominick Reyes. In the end, Jones retained the title via a controversial unanimous decision victory.

 

Published 23 Mar 2020, 02:17 IST
UFC Jon Jones Conor McGregor UFC Fighters
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us