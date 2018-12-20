Jon Jones News: Former Light Heavyweight Champion offers third fight to Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones

What's the story?

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is just days away from making his big return to the Octagon. Prior to his return against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, Jones has now seemingly decided to call out arch-rival Daniel Cormier once again on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have faced off against each other on two previous occasions with Jones coming out victorious in both fights. The two men last locked horns in 2017 when they squared off at UFC 214, Jones coming out victorious yet again to secure the Light Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.

The heart of the matter

Jones was last seen inside the Octagon back at UFC 214 when he defeated arch-rival Cormier to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career. Jones, however, was eventually stripped of his LHW Title after testing positive for a banned substance.

Ahead of his Octagon return against Alexander Gustaffson at UFC 232, Jones has taken another major shot at current UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, who has been billed as a "freaking joke" by Jonny Bones.

Jones has asked DC to fight him for the third time and complete the trilogy between the two. He further asked Cormier to fight him and prove himself as the 'actual champ-champ.' Furthermore, Jones also billed former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor an actual double champ.

Fight me one more time and prove you’re actually the champ champ. I’ll donate $100,000 to a charity in San Diego if you accept. Conor McGregor was an actual double Champ, the whole world knows your claim is a freaking joke. You’re more than welcome to be my first title defense — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2018

What's next?

Jones makes his Octagon return at UFC 232 against Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson on the 31st of December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card also features a Champion vs Champion superfight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes and will witness a Welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Carlos Condit.

