Jon Jones News: Jon Jones declares that he will 'never' reply to Chuck Liddell's call outs again

What's the story?

Jon Jones recently tweeted that he is 'never replying to Chuck (Liddell) calling him out again'; putting to rest the rumours of a potential fight between Jones and Liddell for good. Following Liddell's KO loss to Tito Ortiz, Jones posted on Twitter that he is no longer entertaining talks of a potential fight with the former champion and pioneer Chuck 'Iceman' Liddell.

In case you didn't know...

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz finally collided inside the MMA cage for their trilogy fight under the banner of Golden Boy MMA in the main event of the new founded promotion's inaugural event. The long time rivals Liddell and Ortiz had been going back and forth on social media and press conferences hyping up the trilogy fight to their long standing rivalry.

In the fight however, Tito Ortiz earned the ultimate revenge when he knocked out Chuck Liddell in the 1st round of their fight.

The heart of the matter

Much prior to the announcement of his trilogy fight with Ortiz, Chuck Liddell had called out Jon Jones when he first announced his return to the sport in May 2018.

Liddell announced his intention to return and fight Jon Jones in an interview saying

To be honest, in my mind, I’d like to fight two good warm-up fights then I’d like a shot at Jon Jones. I’m serious. I’d like a shot at him.

It didn't take long for Jon Jones to respond to the callout by tweeting about it.

Old Chuck has been calling me out for years! I get it, I hold pretty much every record in the division. I normally try to respect my elders but if you want it come get it. Id literally fly you out to Albuquerque this weekend. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2018

However, Chuck Liddell ended up battling his long time veteran rival Tito Ortiz on Nov. 25, 2018 at the Golden Boy MMA's inaugural event and was handed a devastating KO loss by Ortiz in just the first round.

To add insult to injury, Jon Jones, while replying to a Tweet went out to declare that he is never responding to Chuck's callouts again and put to bed the rumours of a potential fight.

Yeah it’s official, I am never replying to chuck calling me out again. https://t.co/oDYJ91Aes0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 25, 2018

What's next?

Jon Jones is set to make his much anticipated return against Alexander Gustafsson in a fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 232 on December 30th in a rematch of one of the greatest title fights in the history of the UFC. On the other hand, following his devastating loss to Ortiz, Chuck Liddell returning to the sport doesn't look very likely.

In all probability Liddell is going back into retirement and the world would not get to see a Jones vs Liddell fight after all. Looking at Liddell's abysmal performance against Ortiz, it's safe to say that the legend's fighting days are over and maybe it's for the best that he doesn't face Jon Jones in an MMA fight after all.