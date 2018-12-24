Jon Jones News: Twitter explodes as former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion tests positive for banned substance

The world has reacted strongly to the news

It's all happening right now. Traces of a banned substance were found in Jon Jones' bloodstream and as a result, UFC 232 is moving from Las Vegas to Inglewood, California.

Nevada did not license Jones because he tested positive, but it is expected that California just might. Here is what the Twitterati had to say about the situation:

''Jon Jones will never headline a card again'' - Dana White, 2016.



''We're going to move an entire PPV to a different state on six days notice so Jon can headline this card'' - Dana White, 2018. — Stephen Fox (@StephenFox92) December 24, 2018

once a juice head always a juice head — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 23, 2018

Unbelievable n totally not unbelievable. It's not hard to be a clean athlete. A fun week of media ahead for sure. Don't waste ur time with this guy champ champ @dc_mma. Cash out with the other juicer n enjoy the good life. The cleanest n most dominant team in history #AKA @akajav pic.twitter.com/QAdkfNAN1D — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) December 24, 2018

Can I have some of Jon Jones purse though as reimbursement to the family that I have flying down to Vegas and the hotels booked ? @ufc — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 24, 2018

Of course, Jones' toughest opponent, Daniel Cormier had some comments of his own too:

He tested positive again! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 23, 2018

I’m always clean. I train and drink Modelo. https://t.co/V9e2YMeYeB — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) December 24, 2018

I know you are and that’s why It was a pleasure in the lead up to the fight with you and if we do it again it will be the same https://t.co/Py8FnuIxAV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 24, 2018

Jones would not stay quiet either. He had the following to say:

I’m focused on achieving my ultimate goal of reclaiming my Light Heavyweight title. I have willingly submitted to every USADA test in the lead up to this fight and USADA has confirmed what I've been saying all along, that I'm a clean athlete. I sincerely thank the California — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 24, 2018

State Athletic Commission and Andy Foster for doing the right thing and supporting me through this process. I cannot wait to fight Alex Gustafsson this Saturday December 29th at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 24, 2018

Can’t bend me, can’t break me. #Champion2018 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 24, 2018

Jones even sent out an official, formal message on Instagram, detailing the whole situation. He mentioned how the whole thing was outside his control:

Jon Jones on Instagram Live just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/48e1Y61s0m — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 24, 2018

Twitter users were pretty merciless about the whole situation. They did post some really savage Tweets about the situation at hand:

Jon jones when he’s asked if he still takes banned substances pic.twitter.com/Q1dDHSLkth — SoG (@sssaqaw) December 23, 2018

🇺🇲Jon Jones🇺🇲



Jones tested positive ONCE AGAIN and the entire card has been moved from Las Vegas to California! Wow!



-💀-#ChristmasEveEve #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/lf70mYOtOW — UFC on ESPN™ (@TheUFConESPN) December 23, 2018

Hey jon Jones you gonna be clean one day ?

Jon - pic.twitter.com/uP4rBlvlFr — Russtk All DaY 🎅🏻⛄️ (@RussTkAllDaY) December 24, 2018

Remember that time Dana said @jonjones would never main event again.... um yeah — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 24, 2018

