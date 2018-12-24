×
Jon Jones News: Twitter explodes as former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion tests positive for banned substance 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
181   //    24 Dec 2018, 10:28 IST

The world has reacted strongly to the news
The world has reacted strongly to the news

It's all happening right now. Traces of a banned substance were found in Jon Jones' bloodstream and as a result, UFC 232 is moving from Las Vegas to Inglewood, California.

Nevada did not license Jones because he tested positive, but it is expected that California just might. Here is what the Twitterati had to say about the situation:

Of course, Jones' toughest opponent, Daniel Cormier had some comments of his own too:

Jones would not stay quiet either. He had the following to say:

Jones even sent out an official, formal message on Instagram, detailing the whole situation. He mentioned how the whole thing was outside his control:


Twitter users were pretty merciless about the whole situation. They did post some really savage Tweets about the situation at hand:


