Jon Jones reacts to Israel Adesanya's performance against Yoel Romero at UFC 248

Israel Adesanya's performance against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 was heavily criticized

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones wasn't impressed with The Last Stylebender's performance

Jon Jones' biggest rivalry has been outside the UFC Light Heavyweight division. The man who he has been trading back and forths with is none other than the Middleweight King Israel Adesanya.

The two don't like each other and it's no secret. Jones' last two fights in the Octagon have been a different story than the earlier part of his career. His unparalleled dominance hasn't been seen and the last two title defenses have seen him win by a narrow decision margin - both cases resulting in fans believing that he should have lost.

Either way, he's kept the title and Israel Adesanya just had his first successful title defense against the so-called 'scariest' man of the Middleweight Division Yoel Romero. It was a highly-criticized fight due to Romero not doing much and Adesanya fighting too conservatively - meaning that it wasn't the explosive bout that many expected it to be.

While Adesanya was also critical of Jones' performance against Reyes, Jon Jones did the same. He's been active on Twitter lately due to the quarantine in the United States of America and responded to a question asking him about what he thought of Israel Adesanya's performance at UFC 248:

Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight Without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say https://t.co/z6A87fs4w8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

Jones has the right to be critical, but he also knows that as a Champion, there will be situations where one has to fight conservatively to retain - even if it's not the most exciting fight. While Jones' fights recently have also seen him take a more conservative approach - it'll be exciting if the two inevitably meet inside the Octagon in 2021.