Jon Jones seemingly accepts winner of Anderson vs Blachowicz as next UFC title challenger

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

Unless a big money fight comes up for Jon Jones soon, we've already found out who he'll be challenging next. The rematch between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho was set to determine the next challenger for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Jan Blachowicz avenged his previous loss to Corey Anderson in a big way - knocking him out within three minutes of the first round. With Rio Rancho being right outside his home of Albuquerque, Jones was Octagon-side and was called out by Blachowicz after his emphatic victory.

It was more than just a "call-out". The Polish fighter went and stared Jones down, confirming his intentions. Jones took to Instagram to post a video of the confrontation while seemingly accepting the challenge:

This is going to be an exciting fight and it's good to see Jones fighting frequently again and facing different opponents. Since his return, he's defeated Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes - the latter three by decision.

Jan Blachowicz is now on a 3-fight win streak and has earned his title shot against Jones. He's set for the toughest test of his career and will be an even bigger underdog than Dominick Reyes or Thiago Santos. However, wins over Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, and a motivated Corey Anderson was no easy task.

We can likely expect the two to meet in the early second half of 2020. Every event up to UFC 252 has a main event set or planned - except for UFC 251. With neither men taking heavy damage in the last seven days, we can see them having a quick turnaround. It'll also boost Jones' chances of having three title defenses in a year - a rare feat in the UFC.