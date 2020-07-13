"Yet everyone loves Randy Couture" - Jon Jones doesn't understand why fans don't appreciate Kamaru Usman

Although he has dominated and beaten almost all the top-ranked fighters in the UFC welterweight division, Kamaru Usman doesn't have a huge fanbase. However, he does have the UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in his corner.

Last weekend, in the main event of UFC 251, Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight strap against Jorge Masvidal at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Kamaru Usman controlled the fight from start to finish, using his superior grappling and clinch skills to keep the livewire Masvidal unusually quiet throughout the fight. Kamaru Usman ultimately secured a unanimous decision win against Gamebred.

The welterweight champion has now successfully defended his title against Colby Covington and Masvidal. Jon Jones is a keen admirer of Kamaru Usman's skills inside the Octagon and took to Twitter to celebrate "The Nigerian Nightmare's" recent win. Jones also took his hat off to Masvidal for showing the gusto to take a championship fight on six days' notice.

“Congratulations champ. Respect to Masvidal for taking that fight last minute, most men ain’t doing that.”

Congratulations Champ 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

Respect to Masvidal for taking that fight last minute, most men ain’t doing that. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

In the comments section, a fan criticized Usman’s strategy against Masvidal and Jones took notice. Jones asked why people don’t appreciate as much as they did Randy Couture.

“Clinch clinch clinch.. Unanimous decision to Usman.. Wow. Yet everyone loves Randy couture,” Jones responded.

Yet everyone loves Randy couture https://t.co/9vH5z31foc — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

Although Kamaru Usman is a dominant force inside the Octagon, people might argue that he is yet to replicate the same level of success as Couture. Usman is still in the early stages of his championship reign and has only defended his title twice. He will need a few more wins under his belt against top contenders before being considered among the greatest fighters of all time.

According to Dana White, Usman's next title defense will be against Gilbert Burns. Burns was originally set to headline UFC 251 along with Kamaru Usman but had to pull out because he tested positive for COVID-19