“He’s beaten everyone” - Jonathan Haggerty says Rodtang hype warranted, the real deal

Jonathan Haggerty gives credit where credit is due. ‘The General’ agreed that the massive hype surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s star power is clearly warranted.

'The Iron Man’ is expected to collide with Cypriot rising star Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semi-finals on one of the most historic cards of the year, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs Johnson II.

With many critics questioning Rodtang’s abilities ahead of his bout, Jonathan Haggerty puts an end to that conversation and argues that he’s the real deal. He recently spoke about his former rival with SCMP MMA:

“His fights speak for him. He’s on a 10-fight win streak. You can’t take anything away from him. He’s beaten everyone they put in front of him, apart from me the first time around. I still think I won that fight."

He added:

He’s a beast. He’s lived up to his name. He’s lived up to the hype. But how long can he do it for? We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The two mega stars crossed paths in 2019 when Haggerty was the newly reigned flyweight world champion. Rodtang beat the defending world champion by unanimous decision but Haggerty believes he won that first fight with him fair and square.

Their rematch, however, cemented Rodtang as one of the best strikers in the world when he knocked out Haggerty in the second round.

However, the English native claims that the crown won't stay on top forever, and Rodtang is beatable after all.

Proof of this knowledge stems from the special mixed rules bout against Demetrious Johnson this past February. He lost by submission, proving that the man of iron is also human.

There’s a good chance fans will see Rodtang vs Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the final, and Jonathan Haggerty looks forward to watching the bout with interest to determine who he will fight next for the world title.

Jonathan Haggerty is “Built, Fit, Strong” and “Fast” ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1

Jonathan Haggerty recently shared footage of himself looking stronger than fans anticipated. After an early exit from the tournament due to medical reasons, ‘The General’ is back on the grid to fight in an alternate bout with multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Amir Naseri.

Haggerty must win and he knows it. A third consecutive win could ring another world title shot for the British star. Not one to let opportunities slide, Haggerty is working overtime in the gym to make a splash in the headlines for US fans.

In a video he shared on Instagram, ‘The General’ checklisted “built, fit, strong, and fast” ahead of his Prime Video bout with the Turkish star.

Check out Jonathan Haggerty in action below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik