Jonathan Haggerty determined to reclaim World Title against Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jan 03, 2020



Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan "The General" Haggerty had difficulty accepting his predicament after falling to now reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in mid 2019.

After dethroning Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Haggerty specifically asked for Rodtang for his first title defense. He got his wish last August. Unfortunately, he dropped a close decision loss to the Thai firebrand.

The loss was firmly implanted into Haggerty’s mind and he hasn’t forgotten about it since. This 10 January, in the main event of ONE: A NEW TOMORROW, “The General” gets his chance at redemption when he faces off against Rodtang in a highly-anticipated rematch.

If their first encounter is anything to go by, this next one could be something even more special.

“Going to beat him like I did the first time,” Haggerty said. “Anyone that knows me personally knows how much this means to me.”

The 22-year-old Haggerty took up Muay Thai at just the age of seven under the tutelage of his father. A year later, he was already in competition, working his way up the ranks.

Along the way, Haggerty has captured multiple regional titles, and eventually became a European champion. He even captured the Roar Combat League World Title on his march to greatness.

But he wouldn’t gain international recognition until he joined ONE Super Series and impressed with a string of terrific performances.

Training at Team Underground, Knowlesy Academy, and Keddles Gym, Haggerty continues his journey and wants nothing more than to reclaim the title he feels he should still have around his waist today.

Haggerty will accept nothing short of total victory when he steps into the ring with Rodtang once again.

“Now, time to go get my belt back,” Haggerty said.

ONE: A NEW TOMORROW will also feature Stamp Fairtex as she meets Puja Tomar in her continued quest for a third world title in mixed martial arts.