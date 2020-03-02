Jorge Masvidal blasts Kamar Usman for threatening his manager

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal's dislike for each other seems to be growing by the day. It's no secret that the two men don't have much respect for each other. After seemingly not getting the Conor McGregor fight he wanted, he took the next best option - a UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Kamaru Usman.

The two are expected to face off at International Fight Week this July, though the contracts haven't officially been signed yet. Masvidal's manager took to Twitter to blast a fan for his persistent anti-Masvidal comments, saying:

Yet said he wants usman in July. You are reaching and actually embarrassing yourself. You’ve gone on for months now bashing jorge. We get it, you are an usman fan. Just stop acting like usman is going to survive. He will lose bad come July. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) February 23, 2020

Kamaru Usman took exception to this, saying:

Keep talking s**t Abe and you already know it’s gonna be #SlapTeam part 2. And you know what the f**k I’m talking about

Jorge Masvidal replied to this a couple of hours later, slamming Usman for threatening "a civilian":

Shut the f**k up you beta bitch. You address civilians like that? You won’t touch anyone I’m cool with. Sign the contract already and I’ll see you in July. Stfu until then

The war of words will continue until the two meet later this year. It's going to be an exciting title fight to follow after Usman's exciting last-round TKO of rival Colby Covington. Will Usman remain the King of the 170-pound division or is Masvidal's hot streak going to lead him to the ultimate prize?