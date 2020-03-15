Jorge Masvidal blasts Kevin Lee over the latter's actions at UFC Brasilia

Charles Oliveira submits Kevin Lee

Lightweight finisher Charles Oliveira added yet another submission win to his name running through Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night 170.

Although it was a clear win for Oliveira on record, Lee needed some convincing by the referee to believe that he had actually lost the fight. After being trapped by Oliveira and tapping out immediately, Lee tried to deny it and continue the fight.

Among others, Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal had something to say about Lee's actions and he pretty much lived up to his BMF title with his no holds barred tweet.

Jorge Masvidal takes a shot at Kevin Lee

Coming into the fight, Lee had missed the Lightweight mark by 2.5 pounds at the Friday weigh-ins. But Oliviera accepted the fight in exchange of 20 percent of Lee's fight purse.

The two went back-and-forth constantly, avoiding each other's takedown attempts and escaping submissions. The second round was particularly brutal, with lots of strikes landing on target on both sides.

But early on in the third round saw an aggressive Lee go for a takedown of Oliveira. But his plan backfired as he got trapped in a guillotine and tapped instantly. The referee intervened and Oliveira tried to get out of the entanglement as the fight is over. But he was unexpectedly held back by Lee, who was now seemingly confused at the outcome and claiming he did not tap at all. The referee had a chat with him, explaining that he needed to see the reply, where it clearly shows a tap from Lee.

Jorge Masvidal slammed Lee with a tweet soon afterwards, where he said that tapping and continuing is one of the lowest things one can do in the Octagon. He did not pull his punches with the tweet.

You should be cut for this bitch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do hoe ass bitch https://t.co/M67EFkfUlm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

However, Lee's baseless claims did not take anything away from Oliveira's sure victory, as he went on to extend his current streak to seven consecutive wins.

The fight took place at an empty Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil on Saturday, March 14.