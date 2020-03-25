Jorge Masvidal doesn't consider Colby Covington a true fighter

Jorge Masvidal isn't one to shy away from making his feelings known.

The former friends turned foes don't miss out on a single opportunity to take jibes at each other.

Masvidal and Covington

The 'BMF' of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal isn't one to shy away from making his feelings known. Masvidal has made it clear that his former roommate and best friend Colby Covington isn't a true fighter according to him.

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert recently announced the implementation of a “zero tolerance” policy on trash-talking inside the gym due to numerous rivalries between gym members, like Masvidal and Covington. The former friends turned foes don't miss out on a single opportunity to take jibes at each other, be it on social media or at press conferences.

Just before the ban on trash talking was announced, Covington aimed a barrage of insults towards Masvidal and now, 'Gamebred' has retorted. Masvidal took to Twitter to lay it on Covington.

"F**k Colby. The most fragile most sensitive guy in UFC history. Can’t kick me out cause this rule was for fighters only. Not crotch sniffers that get their jaw broken by other crotch sniffers."

Neither Masvidal nor Covington have a fight slated yet, but it is widely expected that Masvidal will go on to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight title while Covington was recently linked with a fight against former champ Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night London but the event got postponed and Covington is left without an opponent for the time being.