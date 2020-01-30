Jorge Masvidal gives an exciting update on potential Kamaru Usman title fight

This is going to be great!

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman seems to be the direction we're heading in. While Masvidal would have preferred to fight Conor McGregor, a title fight isn't a bad alternative.

Many believe that Usman presents a much tougher match-up for Masvidal than McGregor would. The two Welterweights even got into a verbal altercation in a radio row ahead of the upcoming Superbowl. It only adds fuel to the fire, but Masvidal seemingly confirmed that he's in talks for the Usman fight next, talking on the Jim Rome Show (H/T BJPenn.com). He first declared that he's going to embarrass Usman:

“He said it in an interview, he gets amped up, [and] he gets very excited when guys talk trash,” Masvidal said. “This is directly for Usman, I’m going to embarrass you from start to finish. I’m going to say it now so when it gets replayed 10 years from now, I’ll tell you I told you so. I’m going to embarrass you. Whether it’s on national TV or if I see you right now here today. Wherever I see you, I’m going to embarrass you for the words that you have said.”

He said that The Nigerian Nightmare is more of a politician and revealed that they're going into negotiations.

“It’s like Usman’s not really a fighter, he’s more like a politician,” he continued. “Cause he’s telling people he wants to fight, but what he’s saying, what he’s showing? We’re going to go into negotiations and see what happens.”

This is going to be an exciting fight. Dana White insisted after UFC 245 that he wants to see Kamaru Usman defend his title against Jorge Masvidal - a man who many considered to be the Fighter of the Year in 2019.

Following an incredible 3-fight win streak, Masvidal seems like the logical choice as Usman's next challenger. If they're able to secure a deal and fight before the summer, then Leon Edwards (if he beats Tyron Woodley in London) will be guaranteed a title shot per his contract.