Jorge Masvidal not interested in Conor McGregor anymore; coming after Kamaru Usman's head next

Will the money fight come to fruition?

After Conor McGregor's massive win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday, the Irishman has officially asserted himself as the prize fight once again and there is no dearth of possible suitors for the former 'champ-champ'. For the promotion and its president Dana White, it's a good dilemma to have.

McGregor is now lined up for blockbuster match-ups including a fight for the UFC Welterweight Title against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman, a lightweight title bout against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson and a super fight against the most popular fighter of 2019 and the holder of the 'BMF' title, Jorge Masvidal.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it now seems that 'Gamebred' is not interested in the fight against McGregor anymore. Masvidal was present along with his title at UFC 246 and contrary to his expectation, McGregor didn't show any interest in fighting 'Street Jesus' during his post fight interview and that has left the latter miffed.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Masvidal said that he is done trying to get a fight against the Irishman and is planning to shift his focus on the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“He don’t want the fight so I don’t give a (expletive) no more. I’m moving on from that fight. This dude didn’t want the fight. I’m not here to bully. I guess it’s Usman’s head. He sealed Usman’s fate now. One of these two guys is gonna have to scrap with me. I’m leaning right now towards Usman, but if Conor wants it, we’ll get it done. It won’t be hard to get it done but I’m not going to sit here and entertain (expletive) and stuff, you know? I just want to scrap.”