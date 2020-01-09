Jorge Masvidal open to Georges St-Pierre fight, says he wants to "break his face"

Jorge Masvidal's rise to stardom in 2019 has seen him become a big money-star in his own right. Following three emphatic finishes in all three of his fights last year, Masvidal now has the option of sitting and waiting to see how things play out.

The three big names that he has on his plate are Conor McGregor, Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, and potentially Nick Diaz. Masvidal stated that he wants to face McGregor before Usman but his manager revealed that winning the Welterweight Championship in 2020 remains a goal of his.

When asked about a potential match-up with multi-time UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre, Masvidal told Submission Radio (H/T TheBodyLockMMA):

“Well, they’ve said this about me, that I resurrect fighters and then I retire them again,” Masvidal said. “So, I wouldn’t mind if GSP jumped on that campaign. In all honesty, as a competitor, I want to f*****g break his face. I want to go out there and give him everything I got.

Masvidal paid respects to the legend and acknowledged just how good St-Pierre is. He appeared to be excited about the prospect of fighting him.

“But I respect the time what he’s done. Then he took, I don’t know how many years off, came back, beat [Michael] Bisping for the legitimate middleweight title. Dude’s a stud,” he continued. “He’s a f*****g animal, bro. I would put everything into my being, into my soul, to end this individual, because he’s that good. He’s the type of fighter, this s**t would require a nice training camp, isolation away from the world and just focus on the task. Just day in and day out, cause he’s a hell of a competitor, and I’m not taking a back seat to nobody in this division. So, I would love it.”

It's a dream fight but one that's unlikely to happen. While St-Pierre remains retired as of this writing, there have been rumblings that he's interested in fighting undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was even revealed to be walking around lighter than usual, perhaps as an experiment of a potential cut to 155.

